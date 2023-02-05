FORECAST: Windy and warm end to the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Today begins our first leg of this week’s big warm-up

Highs soar into the upper 50s and low 60s this week

Showers and a few storms likely by midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a breezy and warm day as afternoon highs soar well into the 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies are likely for the majority of the day, with only a few peaks of sun possible. Winds will be gusty, with peak speeds around 30-35 mph.

Sunday night brings slightly colder temperatures as lows dip into the 30s overnight with a few clouds overhead. Monday will be a wonderful day to spend time outdoors!

The forecast features pleasant temperatures as highs warm into the mid 50s. A few peaks of sunshine are also possible with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

Monday night’s temperatures will be very mild, with lows only in the 30s and 40s under cloudy skies.

This upcoming week will feature waves of heavy rain, gusty winds, storms and even the chance of snow showers as we head into the early parts of next weekend.

We’ll watch the potential of heavy rain and storms impacting our morning commute on Thursday morning which could cause some travel issues.

