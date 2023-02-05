Gas prices continue to fluctuate in Kentucky

Contact Troubleshooters
Prices are up from last month but down from one week ago.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices are continuing to fluctuate in Kentucky. While prices are up from where they were a month ago, they’re down from one week ago.

In June 2022, Kentuckians were paying an average of $4.798 for a gallon of gas. That’s an all-time high, according to AAA.

The state’s average now sits at $3.149. While that’s more than a dollar less than it was in June, it’s almost 20 cents more than it was a month ago.

“They’ve been rising pretty much since we got into 2023,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA.

AAA says things are looking up because gas prices are going down.

“Those increases have slowed down a little bit, so hopefully, that continues,” said Hawkins.

A change that makes drivers like Elysha Brooks happy.

“Finally. We’re getting somewhere. Slowly but surely,” said Brooks.

Brooks says she’s downgraded from a truck to a car due to high gas prices.

“I’ll be going electric here soon. That’ll solve some problems. You’ve gotta learn to adapt, adjust,” said Brooks.

If going electric isn’t for you, AAA says there are some other changes you can make to ensure you’re getting the most miles per gallon.

“A well-maintained vehicle will help you get the most gas mileage that your vehicle can. Also, check the tire pressure. Make sure you’re not driving aggressively. Stay under the speed limit. Gentle stops and starts to get the most miles per gallon,” said Hawkins.

