House fire in the Wilder Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a house fire in the 200 block of West Collins Court on Friday evening.

According to the Louisville Fire Department, the call came in around 8 p.m. and crews arrived three minutes later.

Officials said there were 27 firefighters on scene and it took 25 minutes to control the fire.

LFD said no injuries were reported and the fire was ruled as unintentional.

The house received significant damage while there was no damage to surrounding properties, according to LFD.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family, click or tap here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.