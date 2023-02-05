Man arrested in connection to homicide in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a body was found in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning.

Around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found a person dead.

LMPD spokesperson Matt Sanders said foul play is suspected. Officers arrested 62-year-old David Alan Smith, who lived at the location where the homicide occurred.

No other information was provided. This is an ongoing investigation led by LMPD’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

