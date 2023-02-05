Man dies at the hospital weeks after Oldham County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 62-year-old man has died from his injuries weeks after a crash in Oldham County.

The crash happened on Jan. 17 around 6:16 a.m. on Lagrange Road near mile marker 1.5 in Pewee Valley.

According to the coroner, Rodger Jones died from blunt force injuries at the University of Louisville Hospital on Saturday.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.