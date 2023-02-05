Contact Troubleshooters
Man dies at the hospital weeks after Oldham County crash

(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 62-year-old man has died from his injuries weeks after a crash in Oldham County.

The crash happened on Jan. 17 around 6:16 a.m. on Lagrange Road near mile marker 1.5 in Pewee Valley.

According to the coroner, Rodger Jones died from blunt force injuries at the University of Louisville Hospital on Saturday.

No other information was provided.

