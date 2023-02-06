Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Deputies | Man armed with metal pipe holds family hostage

According to a criminal complaint, Nathan Jewell, 28, of Matewan is facing malicious wounding,...
According to a criminal complaint, Nathan Jewell, 28, of Matewan is facing malicious wounding, kidnapping, domestic battery, domestic assault, and obstructing an officer.(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of hitting family members with a metal pipe and holding them against their will is behind bars Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, Nathan Jewell, 28, of Matewan is facing malicious wounding, kidnapping, domestic battery, domestic assault, and obstructing an officer following an incident on Friday, Feb. 3.

Deputies say Jewell is accused of holding family members against their will following an argument. Victims say Jewell became violent and hit several people inside the home with a metal pipe.

One victim jumped out of a window to get away and ran to a nearby restaurant to call 911 for help, officials say.

When deputies arrived, they say Jewell approached them with the metal pipe and refused to drop the weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement used a taser to make the arrest.

Jewell is accused of injuring at least two people inside the home. Both women were hit on the back of the head. One woman required immediate medical attention, according to the criminal complaint.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway
Officials identify 40-year-old man hit, killed by car on Dixie Highway
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Louisville Metro Police confirmed the incident and said two students, ages 15 and 16, were hit...
Police: Two students hit by car outside Moore High School
Person killed in Valley Station crash identified as 21-year-old man
Loveann Harraway, 53, was charged with assault and criminal abuse in connection to the incident.
Louisville woman accused of hitting child with miniature baseball bat

Latest News

Skid marks on 18th and Broadway
Street racers take over city streets blocking traffic, ambulances
Courtesy of Hardin County Schools.
Hardin County Schools asking for help after family loses belongings in fire
Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Find the umbrella; Rain returns today
Jason Davis, 45
KSP: Carroll County man arrested on multiple counts of rape
UofL Health Urgent Care Plus expanding west Louisville access
UofL Health Urgent Care Plus expanding west Louisville access