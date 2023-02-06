FORECAST: Active weather arrives with breezy showers Tuesday, a few stronger storms by early Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds increase tonight, mild air sticks around

Breezy scattered showers by Tuesday afternoon

Rain, wind, and a few stronger storms by Thursday morning

LOUISVILLE,, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase tonight as a warm front moves in. Temperatures won’t drop past the 40s early Tuesday morning thanks to the clouds and moisture pouring in ahead of this next system.

Tuesday is a showery, mild, and breezy day as the cold front associated with our latest system drops down toward the I-64 corridor. Showers will be light and most prevalent during the afternoon as highs reach into the 50s.

The shower chance will sink south a bit into Kentucky Tuesday night and lessen as the cold front pushes southward. Temperatures will fall into the 30s to near 40 degrees by Wednesday morning.

Rain is likely on Wednesday as a low pressure system to our southwest gains strength and moves in our direction. Highs will be in the 50s as this happens with the highest rain chance situated around the afternoon and especially the evening hours.

That stratiform rain on Wednesday gives way to a broken line of stronger storms by Thursday morning. While timing and the overall strength of storms is still in question, this may impact the Thursday morning commute negatively. Stay tuned for updates as the fine details become more clear.

By Friday into early Saturday we’ll watch for a rain to light snow shower scenario that will clear out just in time for the big game on Sunday.

