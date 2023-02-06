Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Enjoy today, active weather is coming

The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Soaking rain on the way
  • Strong wind gusts Wednesday night/Thursday
  • Some snow possible by early Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several hours of blue skies to enjoy before a high deck of clouds takes over later in the day/evening. Temperatures will respond to the sunshine by climbing well into the 50s.

Clouds continue to roll into the area tonight. The clouds and southeasterly winds will limit low temperatures to the 40s.

A cold front will settle close to I-64 into Tuesday afternoon. This will increase the risk for showers for those near the front. It will become breezy as well.

The front looks so sag a bit more south into Tuesday night, allowing cooler air north of it, remaining mild south of it. Scattered showers will continue near the front.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for more updates on the active pattern ahead!

Man dies at the hospital weeks after Oldham County crash