Gun found on student at Ballard High School; JCPS officials confirm

Ballard High School
Ballard High School(WKYT)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Ballard High School students after a gun was found on a student Monday afternoon.

Principal of Ballard High School Jason Neuss said over the weekend, staff members were notified that a student might have had a weapon with them.

On Monday, JCPS police officers interviewed the student, who admitted they had a gun.

They were taken into custody and were also disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

Neuss said the weapon was confiscated and was never used threateningly. He reminded students to report any suspicious activity they may see.

