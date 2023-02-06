Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Metro included in $11.3 million Ky. transportation funding

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced $11.3 million to improve transportation and air quality in Kentucky, and Louisville Metro Government will be receiving some of that funding.

The La Grange Road corridor is getting bicycle/pedestrian improvements. This includes the construction of sidewalks, bike lanes, a shared-use path and intersection improvements, according to a release. The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) will also have two of its diesel buses replaced with electric buses.

The funding is coming from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program and administered through the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The release stated that the funding is covering most of the project costs.

Projects in the Georgetown-Scott County area, Kenton County, and Lexington-Fayette County are also included in this funding. For more information on all of the projects, click or tap here.

