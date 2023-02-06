Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville nonprofit matches crowdfunding grants to support Black entrepreneurs

A Louisville nonprofit organization is partnering with a national crowdfunding organization to...
A Louisville nonprofit organization is partnering with a national crowdfunding organization to support startups founded by Black entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit organization is partnering with a national crowdfunding organization to support startups founded by Black entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

Metro United Way is working with FundBLACKFounders to provide up to $25,000 matching grants to 15 Louisville-based founders, according to a release.

Entrepreneurs can send in submissions from Feb. 6 through Mar. 6 on Metro United Way’s website.

The grant program will be open to all eligible startups, regardless of their industry or stage of development.

“We are always looking for new and unique ways to support communities that have traditionally been excluded from investment sources,” Adria Johnson, president and CEO of Metro United Way said in a release. “FundBLACKFounders has created an exciting crowdfunding approach that we believe is a game changer in how minority-owned startups can gain access to capital which will in turn positively impact our entire community.”

FundBLACKFounders is a crowdfunding platform that assists funding Black founders to create more Black-owned businesses, the release states.

For more information on FundBLACKFounders, click or tap here.

