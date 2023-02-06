Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville woman accused of hitting child with miniature baseball bat

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a Louisville woman accused of injuring a 10-year-old boy after hitting him multiple times with a miniature baseball bat.

Loveann Harraway, 53, was charged with assault and criminal abuse in connection to the incident.

According to an arrest report, police were called to Norton Children’s Hospital to speak with the child, who stated he had been making slime in the bathroom with the door locked.

The child said Harraway entered the room using a steak knife and hit him multiple times in the arm with the bat. He told police Harraway uses the bat as a form of punishment.

Police said the child lives with the suspect, who has custody of the child.

When interviewed by a detective, Harraway said she used a knife to enter the room and used the bat to scare the child.

Harraway told police she went back and forth with the child with both the bat and knife in her hand. She also told police the child had been injured by the knife during the struggle.

She confirmed with police she had struck the victim in the arm with the bat and previously used the bat to “scare the children,” according to the report.

Harraway was arrested on Sunday and appeared in court on Monday morning. A judge placed her bond at $5,000 and ordered no contact with children.

She is due back in court on Feb. 13.

