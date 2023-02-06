Mayor Greenberg to recognize shooting survivors for ‘National Gun Violence Survivors Week’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg will be recognizing those who survived shootings in honor of “National Gun Violence Survivors Week.”

Mayor Greenberg will be joined by Whitney Austin, survivor and founder of the Whitney/Strong Organization for a news conference scheduled at Metro Hall on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Watch the news conference here when it begins.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.