Mayor Greenberg recognizes Louisville gun violence survivors, advocates seeking change

(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg recognized those who survived shootings in honor of “National Gun Violence Survivors Week,” highlighting the role of survivors as changemakers in the community.

On Monday, Greenberg stated the first week of February is being recognized as the timing coincides when deadly shootings in the United States typically surpasses the number other countries face in a whole year.

America’s gun death rate is 13 times greater than peer countries, according to Greenberg, with around 110 people shot and killed every day in the country.

“It reminds how far we have to go, as a nation and as a community here in Louisville, but I remain hopeful that we can get there,” Greenberg said. “I want to thank these brave survivors for being part of that solution and for taking the time to share their stories and their energy on behalf of a safer Louisville.”

Greenberg was joined by a number of Louisville advocates and others affected by gun violence, including Whitney Austin, who was shot 12 times while heading to work in Cincinnati back in 2018, and Janae Wright, who survived a shooting along with her son in 2021.

“A survivor is someone who continues to live afterward despite coming close to death,” Austin said. “And I especially want to thank the very brave and resilient survivors who have chosen to participate today and recognize National Gun Violence Survivors Week. It can take a lot of courage to share but they are all committed to preventing others from having to experience the pain of gun violence, no matter what form it takes.”

The mayor is looking to help reduce gun crimes in Louisville by hosting a community conversation on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Muhammad Ali Center. More information on the event will be released in the coming days.

