Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria

More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of ready-to-eat food products are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration recall includes a long list of ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other grab-and-go products sold the last week of January.

The affected products were sold under dozens of brand names.

They have a “Fresh Creative Cuisine” label on the bottom and a “Fresh Through” or “Sell Through” date ranging from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

The items were sold in stores, trucking centers and vending machines in several states including Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C.

Fresh Ideation Food Group says environmental samples tested positive for listeria, which can be deadly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pregnant women, adults 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems are most likely to get sick from listeria-contaminated food.

Symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhea and vomiting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Humane Society took in a Terrier mix whose condition is just...
Kentucky Humane Society: meet Nakey Jakey
(Top Left) Andre Ross (Top Right) Corey Ross (Bottom Left) Robert Ross (Bottom Right) Seiko Ross
4 men sentenced for their roles in Newburg drug trafficking ring
LMPD said calls came in around 9 a.m.
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Russell neighborhood
Calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block of Story Avenue around 3:18 p.m.
Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown
Man dies at the hospital weeks after Oldham County crash

Latest News

After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
Southern Indiana rocker John Mellencamp performing in Louisville
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Enjoy today, active weather is coming
Two abducted children were found wearing disguises hundreds of miles away from home.
2 abducted children from Missouri found in Florida grocery store
An aerial view of the seaside neighborhood of La Perla, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25,...
3 US tourists stabbed in popular Puerto Rican neighborhood