Officials identify 40-year-old man hit, killed by car on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 40-year-old man who was hit and killed on Dixie Highway on Thursday has been identified.

Jeremy Hurst died due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

On Thursday, Louisville Metro police were called to the intersection of Dixie Highway and Bethany Lane on reports of a pedestrian struck.

Early investigation revealed Hurst had been crossing Dixie Highway when he was struck by a vehicle.

Hurst was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

LMPD said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

