Person killed in Valley Station crash identified as 21-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after his car crashed into a parked vehicle has been released.

Shawn Denham, 21, of Louisville, died at the scene from blunt force injuries he sustained in the collision.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. February 2 in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Louisville Metro police say their investigation show Denham’s car was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and went off the road.

Denham’s car hit a recreational vehicle parked at a car dealership.

The crash remains under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

