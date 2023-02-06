Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Two students hit by car outside Moore High School

Louisville Metro Police confirmed the incident and said two students, ages 15 and 16, were hit...
Louisville Metro Police confirmed the incident and said two students, ages 15 and 16, were hit by a vehicle near campus.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students are being treated for minor injuries after being hit by a car outside of Moore High School on Monday morning.

Louisville Metro Police confirmed the incident and said two students, ages 15 and 16, were hit by a vehicle near campus.

The driver stayed at the scene and no charges are expected, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Jefferson County School spokesman Mark Hebert said the student’s injuries appear to be minor.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Humane Society took in a Terrier mix whose condition is just...
Kentucky Humane Society: meet Nakey Jakey
(Top Left) Andre Ross (Top Right) Corey Ross (Bottom Left) Robert Ross (Bottom Right) Seiko Ross
4 men sentenced for their roles in Newburg drug trafficking ring
LMPD said calls came in around 9 a.m.
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Russell neighborhood
Calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block of Story Avenue around 3:18 p.m.
Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown
Man dies at the hospital weeks after Oldham County crash

Latest News

Southern Indiana rocker John Mellencamp performing in Louisville
A Louisville nonprofit organization is partnering with a national crowdfunding organization to...
Louisville nonprofit matches crowdfunding grants to support Black entrepreneurs
UofL Health Urgent Care Plus expanding west Louisville access
The search is on for the next person to start the Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder Over...
Search is on for KDF Derby City Fanatic, ‘Thundernator’