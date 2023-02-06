Police: Two students hit by car outside Moore High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students are being treated for minor injuries after being hit by a car outside of Moore High School on Monday morning.

Louisville Metro Police confirmed the incident and said two students, ages 15 and 16, were hit by a vehicle near campus.

The driver stayed at the scene and no charges are expected, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Jefferson County School spokesman Mark Hebert said the student’s injuries appear to be minor.

This is a developing story.

