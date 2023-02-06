Contact Troubleshooters
Pothole patching scheduled on I-65 North in Bullitt County

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers should be aware of pothole patching scheduled on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County.

This is set to begin on Monday at 7 p.m. and finish at midnight.

Pothole patching will be happening on I-65 North from Exit 105 for Kentucky 61 toward Lebanon Junction to Exit 117 for Kentucky 44 toward Mount Washington.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this pothole patching was originally set for Jan. 30 and was rescheduled due to weather.

