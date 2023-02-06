Search is on for KDF Derby City Fanatic, ‘Thundernator’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search is on for the next person to start the Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show.

On Monday, the Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Lottery announced this year’s promotion to find the Derby City Fanatic and “Thundernator.”

The individual named “Thundernator” will be rewarded with a VIP experience leading to the activation of the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks, kicking off the Kentucky Derby Festival.

“The Derby City Fanatic is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the Derby Festival like a VIP,” Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO said in a release. “We enlist the help of the Kentucky Lottery each year because they’re the experts at giving away valuable prizes. We can’t wait to meet this year’s winner!”

Starting on Feb. 6 and running through Mar. 19, players who purchase a Keno or Cash Pop ticket worth $5 or more can enter to win the Grand Prize Package worth more than $5,000.

Prizes include four tickets to the Great Steamboat Race, Day at the Downs, a Thunder Over Louisville VIP party and BourbonVille, as well as tours through Kern’s Kitchen Derby Pie factory and the Kentucky Derby Museum.

The winner will also become this year’s “Thundernator” and earn an exclusive private tour of the Command Center and Second Street Bridge.

For more information on the promotion and to enter tickets, visit the Kentucky Lottery’s website.

Thunder Over Louisville is scheduled for April 22.

