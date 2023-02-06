Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/6

By Brian Goode
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Focusing on a low pressure that will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts into overnight Wednesday through Thursday AM. Some of the wind gusts could reach over 50 mph so we’ll be watching that.

Another low pressure moves in Friday Night/Saturday but this time, it will be colder. A window for snowfall is there but it looks grassy/light.

(2) more low pressures expected next week.

More on that in the video.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Humane Society took in a Terrier mix whose condition is just...
Kentucky Humane Society: meet Nakey Jakey
(Top Left) Andre Ross (Top Right) Corey Ross (Bottom Left) Robert Ross (Bottom Right) Seiko Ross
4 men sentenced for their roles in Newburg drug trafficking ring
LMPD said calls came in around 9 a.m.
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Russell neighborhood
Calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block of Story Avenue around 3:18 p.m.
Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown
Man dies at the hospital weeks after Oldham County crash

Latest News

Organization | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School
Person killed in Valley Station crash identified as 21-year-old man
Louisville Metro included in $11.3 million Ky. transportation funding
Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway
Officials identify 40-year-old man hit, killed by car on Dixie Highway