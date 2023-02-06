Contact Troubleshooters
Southern Indiana rocker John Mellencamp performing in Louisville

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - John Mellencamp, a singer and songwriter from southern Indiana, is coming to Louisville as part of his “Live and In Person” tour this April.

The performances are scheduled at Whitney Hall in the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts on April 17 and 18.

Mellencamp is known for classic rock hits such as “Hurts So Good,” “Small Town” and “Jack & Diane.”

Tickets range from $57 to $403 for VIP package experiences including a collection of Mellencamp themed merchandise.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

