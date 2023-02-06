Contact Troubleshooters
Southern Indiana technical school expanding heavy equipment program


By Sean Baute
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Prosser Career Education Center is expanding its Heavy Equipment Operator Program.

The education center is partnering with Associated Builders and Contractors and MAC Construction to build a new facility to better facilitate learning for the student.

The program is one of 28 different programs at the school for students at more than two dozen high schools across six Southern Indiana counties.

The goal of the new Heavy Equipment Training Center is to eliminate factors like weather from the training curriculum.

Scottsburg High School Senior Hunter Joyce is getting ready to graduate from the program and understands how much this will help the classes to come.

”They’re going to be out here when it’s raining,” Joyce said. “They’re going to be out here when it’s cold. That’s part of being on a job site. Unfortunately you can’t work on it in the rain. The mud stops everything, slows everything down, tears things up, but this is going to eliminate that. They’re going to be able to get out there and work when it’s raining, work when it’s cold, and overcome these obstacles just like that.”

One of the crews on the job from Gaylor Electric is made up totally of Prosser graduates.

They hope to be a testament to what students can accomplish at the school.

Expected completion of the new facility is Spring 2023.

