State Department switches to Calibri font

The State Department is now using Calibri font for all of its communications.
The State Department is now using Calibri font for all of its communications.(Source: U.S. Department of State)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - The U.S. State Department has changed its font style.

The agency is now using the Calibri font in all of its communications.

The State Department had been using Times New Roman since 2004.

The Internal Diversity and Disability Group recommended the Calibri font because they said it is simpler and easier to read, especially for those with dyslexia or aging eyes.

Calibri also offers a wider range of characters, so it works well in other languages.

Times New Roman has more flourishes, which can cause some visual recognition issues, especially on screens.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

