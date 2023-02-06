Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Teenage girl killed by shark while jet skiing in Australia

Police in Australia say a 16-year-old girl was killed in a suspected shark attack after she...
Police in Australia say a 16-year-old girl was killed in a suspected shark attack after she jumped into the water while jet skiing with her friends.(Source: Nine News via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERTH, Australia (AP) - A teenage girl was killed in a suspected shark attack in the Western Australian city of Perth after she jumped from her jet ski, police said Saturday.

The 16-year-old was pulled from the Swan River with critical injuries. Emergency personnel provided medical assistance to her at the scene but she died, said Police Acting Inspector Paul Robinson.

He said the victim was with her friends on jet skis. “There was possibly a pod of dolphins seen nearby and the young female jumped in the water to swim nearby the dolphins.

“The family weren’t there when this took place, however, her friends were and as you can imagine this is an extremely traumatic incident for anyone to witness so obviously we’re offering counselling services to anyone who did witness it or is affected by the incident,” he said.

He said the Department of Fisheries had advised him it was unusual for a shark to be so far down the river, which flows through Perth into the Indian Ocean.

“I’ve spoken to fisheries and water police and unfortunately we have no idea what type of shark it is,” Robinson said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Humane Society took in a Terrier mix whose condition is just...
Kentucky Humane Society: meet Nakey Jakey
(Top Left) Andre Ross (Top Right) Corey Ross (Bottom Left) Robert Ross (Bottom Right) Seiko Ross
4 men sentenced for their roles in Newburg drug trafficking ring
LMPD said calls came in around 9 a.m.
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Russell neighborhood
Calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block of Story Avenue around 3:18 p.m.
Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown
Man dies at the hospital weeks after Oldham County crash

Latest News

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake toppled buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria.
Turkey, Syria cities see major earthquake damage
Emergency responders were at the site of an eight-story building that collapsed in Hama, Syria,...
Powerful quake kills more than 230 people in Turkey, Syria
The suspects were arrested during an overnight raid and gunfight at a house near where the...
GRAPHIC: 2 suspects arrested in execution-style killings of 6
Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan....
Pope, Anglican, Presbyterian leaders denounce anti-gay laws