Third juvenile charged with shooting death of teenager in Shawnee

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the intersection of South 39th Street and River Park Drive.
Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the intersection of South 39th Street and River Park Drive.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a third juvenile in connection to the death of a 16-year-old in the Shawnee neighborhood back in December.

On Monday, a 13-year-old male was charged with murder and robbery first degree for the death of Draven J. Daniel, who was shot and killed at the intersection of South 39th Street and River Park Drive on Dec. 6.

Two other juveniles, aged 15 and 17, were also charged in connection to the shooting on Jan. 19.

Police said the 13-year-old was taken into custody without incident. No other information was provided.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues its investigation.

