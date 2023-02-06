Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UofL Health Urgent Care Plus expanding west Louisville access

(UofL Health)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health’s Urgent Care Plus is expanding in west Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood.

Greater medical access will be provided and patient disparity will be reduced thanks to a $350,000 donation by Ted Nixon and Frank Harshaw, according to a release.

“When we opened the Parkland Clinic location in 2021, it was part of UofL Health’s commitment to expand access and reduce barriers to care in our community,” UofL Health CEO Tom Miller said in the release. “This considerable gift helps reduce specific disparities and brings specialty care into this neighborhood.”

An Echo machine expanding onsite cardiology services at the Parkland Clinic is being funded from more than half of the donation. The release stated that cardiologists at the clinic will be able to use the ultrasound machine to look at the structure and function of a patient’s heart on site.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the U.S., and tragically, the rates are even greater among African Americans,” Dr. Kim Williams, chair of the Department of Medicine, and UofL Physicians cardiologist at the Parkland location, said in the release. “As a cardiologist who is seeing patients at west Louisville’s Urgent Care Plus, I know this equipment will help provide patients with real-time information and help prevent them from additional visits at farther locations.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Humane Society took in a Terrier mix whose condition is just...
Kentucky Humane Society: meet Nakey Jakey
(Top Left) Andre Ross (Top Right) Corey Ross (Bottom Left) Robert Ross (Bottom Right) Seiko Ross
4 men sentenced for their roles in Newburg drug trafficking ring
LMPD said calls came in around 9 a.m.
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Russell neighborhood
Calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block of Story Avenue around 3:18 p.m.
Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown
Man dies at the hospital weeks after Oldham County crash

Latest News

Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center hosts track meet
ama
American Heart Association hosts CPR training session
National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day acknowledges how HIV disproportionately affects Black...
Free HIV testing event in Louisville honors National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day
Norton Healthcare
Norton Healthcare announces expansion of financial assistance program