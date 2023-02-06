UofL Health Urgent Care Plus expanding west Louisville access

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health’s Urgent Care Plus is expanding in west Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood.

Greater medical access will be provided and patient disparity will be reduced thanks to a $350,000 donation by Ted Nixon and Frank Harshaw, according to a release.

“When we opened the Parkland Clinic location in 2021, it was part of UofL Health’s commitment to expand access and reduce barriers to care in our community,” UofL Health CEO Tom Miller said in the release. “This considerable gift helps reduce specific disparities and brings specialty care into this neighborhood.”

An Echo machine expanding onsite cardiology services at the Parkland Clinic is being funded from more than half of the donation. The release stated that cardiologists at the clinic will be able to use the ultrasound machine to look at the structure and function of a patient’s heart on site.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the U.S., and tragically, the rates are even greater among African Americans,” Dr. Kim Williams, chair of the Department of Medicine, and UofL Physicians cardiologist at the Parkland location, said in the release. “As a cardiologist who is seeing patients at west Louisville’s Urgent Care Plus, I know this equipment will help provide patients with real-time information and help prevent them from additional visits at farther locations.”

