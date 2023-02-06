Victim in deadly Grayson Co. shooting identified

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting last week in Grayson County.

Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of Rough, was shot and killed on February 2.

KSP says the shooting happened near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in the Short Creek community around 10:40 a.m. Central time. Troopers were called in by the Grayson County sheriff’s Office to investigate the case.

The preliminary investigation by KSP says Vibbert and the man accused of shooting him, Michael Baker, 42, also from Falls of Rough, were in a confrontation over a dog when Baker shot Vibbert.

Vibbert died before he could receive medical treatment.

The men were neighbors, according to KSP.

At this time, Baker has not been charged in Vibbert’s death. The case will be turned over to the Grayson County Grand Jury.

