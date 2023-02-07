Contact Troubleshooters
4 passengers hospitalized after fire ignites on United Airlines plane

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – A fire on a United Airlines flight Tuesday morning left four people hurt and prompted the flight to return to San Diego.

San Diego fire officials said the fire started from the battery of an electrical device on the plane.

Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from spreading further.

They put the pack in a fire bag to contain it.

Fire crews evaluated everyone on board, and four people were taken to the hospital. Two others declined further treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

