Another armed robbery on UofL campus ends with suspects arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Is it a case of thieves taking one too many chances?

University of Louisville police and Louisville Metro police officers arrested two suspects, one hour after a student was robbed at gunpoint.

“A student reported that at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the south parking lot of University Pointe, two subjects in a small gold-colored sedan and armed with handguns demanded her cell phone and backpack,” a UofL security alert said. “The student handed the subjects her belongings, and they re-entered their vehicle and fled northbound on 4th St. At 11:42 a.m., LMPD located the vehicle. ULPD Detectives and LMPD officers took the subjects into custody in the area of Breckenridge Street and Hancock Street.”

The arrest was possible because the victim provided a description of the suspects’ sedan.

“She did give us a pretty good description of the color, and type of sedan,” ULPD Major Oscar Chavez said. “There was one remarkable thing that stood out was the back window on the passenger side was smashed, and they had a blanket covering it.”

The broken window is just one of the similarities to another on-campus armed robbery that happened one week earlier two blocks away.

In that case, two armed men robbed a male student of his keys, wallet and phone.

“So our detectives along with metro detectives are investigating the similarities to determine if they are similar and the same persons,” Chavez said.

The suspects were taken into custody near Meyzeek Middle School. JCPS said the entrance to the school was temporarily restricted and students were kept inside until LMPD sounded the all-clear.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.