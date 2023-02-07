Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park celebrates 10-year anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Waterfront Park is celebrating the 10-year anniversary for the Big Four Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge with a year-long celebration.

The Big Four Bridge was opened to the public on Feb. 7, 2013 after renovating a decommissioned rail bridge known as the “Bridge to Nowhere” that was unused for 45 years, Waterfront Park officials said.

“The anniversary of the Big Four Bridge is a testament to the value of public spaces in our city,” Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park said in a release. “Having the past ten years and an estimated 10 million visitors as evidence, we can confidently say that the ‘Bridge to Nowhere’ is now the Bridge for Everyone. We invite every person in the community to join us in celebrating this milestone.”

The bridge was named after the Big Four Railroad Co. and allows visitors to see Louisville’s waterfront from atop the Ohio River.

Waterfront Park said the two-mile long bridge sees around a million visitors annually.

Details on the Big Four Bridge celebration events will be released at a later time.

For more information on the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park, click or tap here.

