EKY business owner: community support is only thing helping them stay afloat following flood

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One prominent Perry County printing business lost everything in the flood, but thanks to endless support from friends, family and other small businesses, the shop is up and running again.

Graphic Impressions in Bulan experienced a total loss in the flood, losing thousands of dollars in equipment all while threatening the livelihood of the business’s owners and workers.

“Its hard. I mean, as blessed as I feel sitting here right now, this is hard. Its been emotionally draining,” said Graphic Impressions owner Billy Moore.

Moore said cleaning the building was the easy part, but losing all of his printing and embroidery machinery was much harder.

“We’ve got a 10-cutter automatic embroidery machine, which I found out to replace is more than $100,000 dollars,” said Moore. “We’re trying to fix it, but you can’t even get no help. You tell the company that built it that you’ve flooded, they won’t talk to you. I was actually told ‘we’re not interested in helping you.’”

Thanks to the kindness of friends, family, community members and even strangers, Graphic Impressions received some new equipment and monetary donations that helped get them up and running again.

“The people here is awesome. I wouldn’t want to live nowhere in the world,” said Moore. “I don’t care what they got or what they got to offer, I wouldn’t want to live with any other people.”

Following the flood, Moore’s business was held afloat thanks to orders from customers like Randy Thompson, whose business was also impacted by the flood.

“We rely on the advertising from these local businesses more so than we do the mega stores,” said Thompson. “They do very little advertising locally so its the small businesses that keep me afloat and its us that keeps the small businesses afloat; our local communities. So, we have to stick together.”

Although things have not always been easy for Graphic Impressions staff following the flood, Moore said he cannot help but feel blessed because things could have been much worse for him, his family, or for the business.

“Nobody got hurt, the main thing is nobody got hurt,” said Moore. “You don’t get over stuff like that. We [are] digging. We just keep trying and we are thankful; thankful for our friends and the people that’s helped out.”

