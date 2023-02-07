Contact Troubleshooters
Elizabethtown man arrested; accused of having sex with minor

Jonathon Scales, 25
Jonathon Scales, 25(Hardin County Jail)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County man is facing several charges after he was accused of having sex with a minor.

Court documents said that from January through March 2022, 25-year-old Jonathan Scales was accused of engaging in sexual activities with a teenager.

The victim told police Scales would communicate with them via Snapchat. Police said the Snapchat content contained pornographic images and videos of Scales and the victim.

Scales was arrested and taken to Hardin County Detention Center.

He was charged with unlawful transaction with a minor under the age of 18, use of a minor under the age of 18 in a sexual performance, promoting sexual performance by a minor under the age of 18, possessing matter sex performance by a minor under 18 and distributing obscene material to minors.

