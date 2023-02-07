Elizabethtown woman accused of hitting 2-year-old multiple times

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested an Elizabethtown woman who is accused of hitting a 2-year-old girl multiple times at a grocery store.

Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that occurred on Monday night.

According to an arrest report, officers received a call to the Kroger at 111 Towne Drive on report of a woman who hit a juvenile inside the store.

Police obtained video surveillance of Bryant at the self checkout line, where the 2-year-old had fallen out of her shopping cart.

Bryant picked up the child who was crying and hit the child with her left hand.

Police said surveillance video also showed Bryant pulling the child’s hair.

Another witness told police Bryant had told the child to “shut the f*** up” before hitting her. She saw Bryant take the child to her car and placed her into a car seat.

During this, the child continued to cry, which caused the mother to open the car door and strike the child with her hand.

The witness told police Bryant hit the child three to five times.

Police interviewed Bryant, who admitted to hitting the child because she was “overstimulated” by the child’s crying.

Bryant also told police she had placed the child in the car seat because the child bit her. She said she “lost it” and confessed to hitting the child.

Police said the child’s face was red and swollen on the left side.

Bryant was arrested early Tuesday morning and was booked in the Hardin County Jail.

