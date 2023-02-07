Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Elizabethtown woman accused of hitting 2-year-old multiple times

Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that...
Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that occurred on Monday night.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested an Elizabethtown woman who is accused of hitting a 2-year-old girl multiple times at a grocery store.

Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that occurred on Monday night.

According to an arrest report, officers received a call to the Kroger at 111 Towne Drive on report of a woman who hit a juvenile inside the store.

Police obtained video surveillance of Bryant at the self checkout line, where the 2-year-old had fallen out of her shopping cart.

Bryant picked up the child who was crying and hit the child with her left hand.

Police said surveillance video also showed Bryant pulling the child’s hair.

Another witness told police Bryant had told the child to “shut the f*** up” before hitting her. She saw Bryant take the child to her car and placed her into a car seat.

During this, the child continued to cry, which caused the mother to open the car door and strike the child with her hand.

The witness told police Bryant hit the child three to five times.

Police interviewed Bryant, who admitted to hitting the child because she was “overstimulated” by the child’s crying.

Bryant also told police she had placed the child in the car seat because the child bit her. She said she “lost it” and confessed to hitting the child.

Police said the child’s face was red and swollen on the left side.

Bryant was arrested early Tuesday morning and was booked in the Hardin County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway
Officials identify 40-year-old man hit, killed by car on Dixie Highway
Loveann Harraway, 53, was charged with assault and criminal abuse in connection to the incident.
Louisville woman accused of hitting child with miniature baseball bat
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Louisville Metro Police confirmed the incident and said two students, ages 15 and 16, were hit...
Police: Two students hit by car outside Moore High School
Person killed in Valley Station crash identified as 21-year-old man

Latest News

Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Breezy day with spotty showers moving in
Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, charged with pointing a gun a patrons in a...
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
WAVE Weather Blog
Snow/Wind TALK! Weather Blog 2/7
Snow/Wind TALK! 2/7