Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fire at Massachusetts hospital forces some evacuations

Chief Brian Nardelli of the Brockton, Massachusetts, Fire Department, explains the fire's status on Tuesday. (Source: WHDH/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A fire at a Massachusetts hospital’s electrical transformer forced an undetermined number of evacuations on Tuesday morning and power was shut off to the building for safety reasons, officials said.

“We are removing some critically ill and injured patients” out of Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital to other facilities, Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said at a news conference.

He said the fire at was mostly extinguished.

A patient, center, is placed into an ambulance while being evacuated from Signature Healthcare...
A patient, center, is placed into an ambulance while being evacuated from Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Brockton, Mass. A fire at the hospital's electrical transformer forced an undetermined number of evacuations Tuesday morning and power was shut off to the building for safety reasons, officials said.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

There were no injuries reported in the fire, which started before 9 a.m. Temperatures were in the high 20s.

Nardelli said the hospital’s emergency generator, which was supplying power to the building, had to be shut off so the fire could be put out.

Nardelli said at the time the fire started, hospital personnel said they had 187 patients, “but people have been discharged in and out, so we don’t have that exact number right now.”

Signature Healthcare is a 216-bed hospital. Brockton is about 25 miles south of Boston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway
Officials identify 40-year-old man hit, killed by car on Dixie Highway
Loveann Harraway, 53, was charged with assault and criminal abuse in connection to the incident.
Louisville woman accused of hitting child with miniature baseball bat
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Louisville Metro Police confirmed the incident and said two students, ages 15 and 16, were hit...
Police: Two students hit by car outside Moore High School
Person killed in Valley Station crash identified as 21-year-old man

Latest News

Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that...
Elizabethtown woman accused of hitting 2-year-old multiple times
Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Breezy day with spotty showers moving in
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks
Chief Brian Nardelli of the Brockton, Massachusetts, Fire Department, explains the fire's...
Chief: 6-alarm fire at hospital
A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey...
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town