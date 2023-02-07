FORECAST: Find the umbrella; Rain returns today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers today

Strong wind gusts Wednesday night/Thursday

Some snow possible by early Saturday

LOUISVILLE,, Ky. (WAVE) - A passing warm front keeps scattered showers in today’s forecast. It will also be breezy with gusts near 25 MPH; the southwesterly winds will push today’s highs into the 50s. Rounds of showers continue tonight while a cold front sinks south through the region. Temperatures slide into the upper 30s and low 40s by Wednesday morning.

On-and-off showers continue on Wednesday as an area of low-pressure marches toward us. Temperatures rebound into the low to mid-50s tomorrow afternoon. Rain chances increase as the day wears on. Heavy rain and strong winds are a concern Wednesday night as the low gets closer. Temperatures continue to increase overnight, climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday’s rain chance is primarily in the morning, with drier and cooler weather arriving in time for lunch and the afternoon hours. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for more updates on the active pattern ahead!

