FORECAST: Rain, wind, and thunder leads to an Alert Day early Thursday

Scattered showers fade somewhat overnight

Rain and warmth ramp up late Wednesday night

ALERT DAY for Thursday morning’s commute with a band of thunderstorms and gusts over 45 MPH

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While the evening starts off with a band of scattered showers we’ll see rain chances drop somewhat overnight as a front drifts southward into Kentucky. Lows tonight will be in the 40s as this happens with a decent northwesterly breeze.

Light showers will move back in during the mid-morning to midday hours on Wednesday, leading to heavier rains closer to sunset and beyond. Temperatures will rise into the 50s during the day with even warmer air poised to arrive late at night.

Wednesday night is active as we surge into the 60s as a cold front and line of storms approaches from the west. This band of rain, thunder, and wind arrives after 4AM ET or so and will pack wind gusts exceeding 45 MPH at times.

Thursday’s ALERT DAY covers the morning commute timeframe as the band of gusty storms moves through during a bad time for those heading to work and school. By 8 a.m. or so the storms will be gone but winds will take some time to lessen through the day.

After a cooler Thursday spent in the 40s behind the rain we’ll notice highs getting closer to 50 degrees by Friday afternoon as rain showers arrive. These showers will turn to snow showers on the backside of this system late Friday night into early Saturday. While a light accumulation of snow can’t be ruled out with this setup, it’s too early to speculate on totals just yet. Stay tuned!

