Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Rain, wind, and thunder leads to an Alert Day early Thursday

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, February 07, 2023
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY MORNING, FEB 9

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers fade somewhat overnight
  • Rain and warmth ramp up late Wednesday night
  • ALERT DAY for Thursday morning’s commute with a band of thunderstorms and gusts over 45 MPH

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While the evening starts off with a band of scattered showers we’ll see rain chances drop somewhat overnight as a front drifts southward into Kentucky. Lows tonight will be in the 40s as this happens with a decent northwesterly breeze.

Light showers will move back in during the mid-morning to midday hours on Wednesday, leading to heavier rains closer to sunset and beyond. Temperatures will rise into the 50s during the day with even warmer air poised to arrive late at night.

Wednesday night is active as we surge into the 60s as a cold front and line of storms approaches from the west. This band of rain, thunder, and wind arrives after 4AM ET or so and will pack wind gusts exceeding 45 MPH at times.

Thursday’s ALERT DAY covers the morning commute timeframe as the band of gusty storms moves through during a bad time for those heading to work and school. By 8 a.m. or so the storms will be gone but winds will take some time to lessen through the day.

After a cooler Thursday spent in the 40s behind the rain we’ll notice highs getting closer to 50 degrees by Friday afternoon as rain showers arrive. These showers will turn to snow showers on the backside of this system late Friday night into early Saturday. While a light accumulation of snow can’t be ruled out with this setup, it’s too early to speculate on totals just yet. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, February 07, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, February 07, 2023

Most Read

Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that...
Elizabethtown woman accused of hitting 2-year-old multiple times
Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, charged with pointing a gun a patrons in a...
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
Skid marks on 18th and Broadway
Street racers take over city streets blocking traffic, ambulances
Courtesy: Brick Convention
LEGO convention coming to downtown Louisville
Morgan Slema-Martinez, 38, is charged with kidnapping a woman he once dated and threatened to...
Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Fairdale Youth League asking for help to fix failing field conditions
Fairdale Youth League asking for help to fix failing field conditions
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, February 07, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, February 07, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
Snow/Wind TALK! Weather Blog 2/7
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/6