Grandmother identifies Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2023

Lexington police have confirmed the first homicide of 2023.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have confirmed the first homicide of 2023.

They say they found a man shot inside a vehicle on Toner Street near the Dunbar Community Center just before 7 p.m. Monday night.

The victim died at the scene.

The coroner has not released the name of the victim, but his grandmother Andre Maxberry says the victim is her grandson Marquis Tompkins Jr.

She says he and his girlfriend were in the car when he was shot and killed.

The girlfriend is OK but shaken up. Maxberry says their entire family is not only grappling with the loss, but going to have to find out how to tell his four-year-old daughter he leaves behind.

“His daughter has to grow up without a dad. Only memories she’ll have are what she won’t forget at 4. What we tell her and all we can tell her is he loved her dearly. This is going to be hard for a 4 year old. I’m just like…I’m so over people taking peoples lives. This is not the Lexington I grew up in or raised my kids in,” said Maxberry.

Maxberry is calling for justice. She says she can’t bare to see another one her babies shot and killed.

Police have not released any information on a suspect.

They say if you have any information call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

