Hardin County Schools asking for help after family loses belongings in fire

Radcliff, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Schools is asking for help after two Meadow View Elementary School students and their mom lost all their belongings and car in a fire.

No one was hurt, but school officials said the family had no insurance on the home or car.

According to Hardin County Schools, donations needed include housing, a car, furniture, household items and clothes.

Housing

A car

Furniture

Household Items

Boys Sizes: 4T pants, 5T shirts, 12 shoe/ 7 pant, 8 shirt, 2 shoe

Mom’s size: 12 shoes, Xlarge pants and tops

Donations can be made to the Hardin County Schools Family Stability Program.

