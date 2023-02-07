Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hardin County Schools asking for help after family loses belongings in fire

Courtesy of Hardin County Schools.
Courtesy of Hardin County Schools.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Radcliff, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Schools is asking for help after two Meadow View Elementary School students and their mom lost all their belongings and car in a fire.

No one was hurt, but school officials said the family had no insurance on the home or car.

According to Hardin County Schools, donations needed include housing, a car, furniture, household items and clothes.

  • Housing
  • A car
  • Furniture
  • Household Items
  • Boys Sizes:  4T pants, 5T shirts, 12 shoe/ 7 pant, 8 shirt, 2 shoe
  • Mom’s size: 12 shoes, Xlarge pants and tops

Donations can be made to the Hardin County Schools Family Stability Program.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway
Officials identify 40-year-old man hit, killed by car on Dixie Highway
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Louisville Metro Police confirmed the incident and said two students, ages 15 and 16, were hit...
Police: Two students hit by car outside Moore High School
Person killed in Valley Station crash identified as 21-year-old man
Loveann Harraway, 53, was charged with assault and criminal abuse in connection to the incident.
Louisville woman accused of hitting child with miniature baseball bat

Latest News

Skid marks on 18th and Broadway
Street racers take over city streets blocking traffic, ambulances
Jonathon Scales, 25
Elizabethtown man arrested; accused of having sex with minor
911 dispatcher across the country have been receiving false 911 calls from skiers wearing Apple...
911 centers see false alarms from smart devices
Ballard High School
Gun found on student at Ballard High School; JCPS officials confirm