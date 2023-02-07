Hardin County Schools asking for help after family loses belongings in fire
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Radcliff, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Schools is asking for help after two Meadow View Elementary School students and their mom lost all their belongings and car in a fire.
No one was hurt, but school officials said the family had no insurance on the home or car.
According to Hardin County Schools, donations needed include housing, a car, furniture, household items and clothes.
- Housing
- A car
- Furniture
- Household Items
- Boys Sizes: 4T pants, 5T shirts, 12 shoe/ 7 pant, 8 shirt, 2 shoe
- Mom’s size: 12 shoes, Xlarge pants and tops
Donations can be made to the Hardin County Schools Family Stability Program.
