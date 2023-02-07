Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana man killed in fiery crash after crashing into tree

By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man was killed in a fiery crash early Tuesday morning in Jefferson County after police said he crashed into a tree.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to respond to a crash around 4:12 a.m. in the 11000 Block of West State Road 256.

Deputies arrived and found a white Ford Taurus engulfed in flames. Due to the intensity of the flames, deputies were not able to successfully extricate the driver.

Kent Volunteer Fire Department was called to assist and extinguish the fire. First responders said the man died from his injuries by the time the fire was put out.

The Jefferson County coroner identified the driver as 60-year-old male Thomas Sutton, of Vevay, Indiana.

The crash is still under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

