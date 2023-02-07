Contact Troubleshooters
Intruder breaches base of Air Force One, shot fired

FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen, Friday, March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force...
FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen, Friday, March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.(Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - An intruder breached the home of Air Force One, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases, and a resident opened fire on the trespasser, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement late Monday.

During the incident, which occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, “a man gained unauthorized access to a JBA housing area,” Joint Base Andrews said in a statement posted to Twitter. “A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the intruder and law enforcement is investigating the incident.”

Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One, Marine One and the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.

The Air Force said late Monday it did not have anything to add beyond the Andrews statement about Monday’s intrusion.

It’s not the first time the base’s security has been breached; in February 2021 a man got through the military checkpoint onto the installation, then through additional fenced secure areas to gain access to the flight line and climb into a C-40, which is the military’s 737-equivalent aircraft used to fly government officials.

That intruder was apprehended because the “mouse ears” cap he was wearing struck an observant airman as odd.

An inspector general’s investigation found three main security failings, starting with “human error” by a gate security guard who allowed the man to drive onto the base even though he had no credentials that authorized his access. Hours later, the man walked undetected onto the flight line by slipping through a fence designed to restrict entry. Finally, he walked onto and off a parked airplane without being challenged, even though he was not wearing a required badge authorizing access to the restricted area.

