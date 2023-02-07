Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Kingdom now hiring for 2023 season

Available roles include lifeguards, food and beverage, park services, ride operation, security and more.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom announced it is now accepting applications for the upcoming 2023 season.

Louisville’s premiere amusement and water park is looking to fill more than 400 seasonal positions for the season starting in May, according to a release.

A variety of positions are available with starting pay ranging from $14 to $20 an hour with opportunities for advancement, Kentucky Kingdom said.

Available roles include lifeguards, food and beverage, park services, ride operation, security and more.

Perks include free admission to Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay, admission discounts for tickets and season passes, free admission to more than 25 regional theme parks and free tuition reimbursement with Herschend Family Entertainment’s Grow U program.

Applicants must be 16 years old to apply.

For more information and available job opportunities, click or tap here.

