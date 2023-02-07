Contact Troubleshooters
KSP: Carroll County man arrested on multiple counts of rape

Jason Davis, 45
Jason Davis, 45(Carroll County Detention Center)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLLTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A 45-year-old man from Carrollton is facing several rape charges after police accused him of sexually abusing a juvenile.

Kentucky State Police arrested Jason Davis and charged him with 10 counts of rape and five counts of sodomy.

A family member of the victim reported the allegations, and multiple people including Davis and the victim were interviewed by detectives.

Davis was taken to and is currently being held in Carroll County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

