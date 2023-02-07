Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lawmakers discuss Kentucky teacher shortage; JCTA weighs in

Dr. Jason Glass, Kentucky’s education commissioner, said the state’s teacher turnover rate...
Dr. Jason Glass, Kentucky’s education commissioner, said the state’s teacher turnover rate reached a new high.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The House Education Committee met in Frankfort on Tuesday to discuss Kentucky educators’ ideas to fix the problem.

Many are asking how bad the state’s teacher shortage, and the House Education Committee heard educators’ ideas to combat the teacher shortage.

Dr. Jason Glass, Kentucky’s education commissioner, said the state’s teacher turnover rate reached a new high, passing 20% last year.

Kentucky’s teacher turnover rate is the percentage of teachers that do not return to teaching or new teachers that leave before the end of the school year.

Glass added a good national benchmark for this number is around 15%-16%, and Kentucky has hovered above that percentage the last several years. He also explained the state has hundreds, if not several thousand openings in place right now.

”Well, one effect is that districts are having to be less choosy when it comes to selecting teacher candidates,” Glass said. “Some superintendents have told me they feel fortunate to get one applicant for open positions. Districts are also increasing having to rely on emergency certifications, which allow people to teach in areas outside of their certifications to fill open positions.”

Glass said three main issues contributing to the teacher shortage are educators feeling a lack of pay, support and respect. Some lawmakers expressed the challenges teachers face are different based on who is talking.

”The number one issue that I hear from teachers who have talked to me is that they do not feel supported by the administration,” Rep. Russell Webber (R-Shepherdsville) said. “They express concerns. Those concerns are largely ignored.”

A coalition of Kentucky educators came up with six recommendations to ease Kentucky’s teacher shortage:

  1. Comprehensive study of public education-wage and benefit analysis of the teaching profession.
  2. Resolution to create a navigable system of alternative teacher certification.
  3. Web portal of resources for teacher recruitment (including a statewide application).
  4. Resolution to address multiple certification issues-teacher testing, admission to teacher education programs, state-to-state reciprocity.
  5. Clarify acceptable educator behaviors and provide clear and appropriate penalties for violations.
  6. Fund a marketing campaign to highlight the importance of education and profession.

Jefferson County Teacher’s Association treasurer Maddie Shepard said she heard those suggestions at the meeting in-person and has concerns.

”We don’t need small increments more of something or small increments less, teacher pay for along time has not kept up with market rates.” Shepard said. ”Teachers in JCPS and outside of JCPS, and globally, really have experienced the manifestations of a lot of trauma that happened during the pandemic. That has shown up in behavior, that has shown up in attendance, it’s shown up in the trauma that kids bring into the classroom.”

Glass said he expects fixing the teacher shortage will take several years.

”We need solutions at the scale of the problem,” Glass said.

The House Education Committee gathers again on Feb. 14.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway
Officials identify 40-year-old man hit, killed by car on Dixie Highway
Loveann Harraway, 53, was charged with assault and criminal abuse in connection to the incident.
Louisville woman accused of hitting child with miniature baseball bat
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Skid marks on 18th and Broadway
Street racers take over city streets blocking traffic, ambulances
Person killed in Valley Station crash identified as 21-year-old man

Latest News

Kentucky lawmakers are under pressure to determine whether slot machine like games are legal
Slots or not? Lawmakers pressured on “gray machines”
The suspects were taken into custody near Meyzeek Middle School.
Another armed robbery on UofL campus ends with suspects arrested
LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and Mayor Craig Greenberg to promote four...
LMPD celebrates promotion of officers
Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.
Indiana senators advance bill to name highway after fallen volunteer firefighter