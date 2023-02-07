LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a big LEGO Convention coming to downtown Louisville this summer and tickets are now on sale.

The Kentucky International Convention Center at 221 South 4th Street will be holding Louisville Brick Convention on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward supporting Creations for Charity, which is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children during the holidays.

According to a Brick Convention release, fans in attendance will be able to meet professional LEGO artists displaying their creations and LEGO celebrities like the LEGO Masters cast.

LEGO fans will be able to get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available, as well as live builds to watch and engage with. Galleries have also been set up with life-sized and extraordinary LEGO models on display.

The release stated other attractions that will be included at this event:

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

Tickets cost $14.99 and can be purchases by clicking or tapping here.

