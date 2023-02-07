Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD celebrates promotion of officers

LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and Mayor Craig Greenberg to promote four...
LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and Mayor Craig Greenberg to promote four Lieutenants and six Sergeants within LMPD.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, 10 Louisville Metro Police Department officers were celebrated as they were sworn into their new positions.

Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel with Louisville’s police department and Mayor Craig Greenberg congratulated four lieutenants and six sergeants within LMPD.

Friends and family were able to attend the ceremony as they were promoted to high rankings.

Greenberg and Gwinn-Villaroel shared their positive outlook for the officers in their new opportunity.

”My hope and expectation for each of you,” Greenberg said. “Is that together, you all do the most you can with this new opportunity and that together, we can help even more people join LMPD to continue your tradition of public service to improve our community.”

”I want to ask that you will continue to do what is needed to do for this department and that you continue to dig deep within yourself in order to make sure that we are giving the best supervisor that we can to those that are looking to you,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “They’re looking for guidance. They’re looking for support. They’re looking for you to direct them so that they can have a lasting and long career just as yourselves.”

Those being promoted were then put on notice to develop and train the next officers who take their previous positions.

