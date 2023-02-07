Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Restaurant Week returning, helping local nonprofit

FILE: Louisville Restaurant Week 2022
FILE: Louisville Restaurant Week 2022(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Restaurant Week is coming back!

From Feb. 27 to March 5, participating restaurants will have three course menus for $26, $36 or $46. For every meal purchased, $1 will be donated to Hope Buss, a local nonprofit empowering people.

“Louisville is fortunate to have a vibrant and robust independent restaurant scene, which is certainly one of the city’s key tourism draws. Our agency is looking forward to this month’s Louisville Restaurant Week to be able to dually support Bourbon City’s strong culinary brand while simultaneously bringing awareness to this year’s philanthropic partner, The Hope Buss,” Cleo Battle, president and chief executive officer of Louisville Tourism, said in a release. “We encourage guests to dine out during this annual week to support our city’s outstanding restaurants and The Hope Buss’ mission of serving and empowering Louisville’s underrepresented communities.”

Some of the participating restaurants include Mesh, The Melting Pot, LouVino, Sarino, Naïve, NAPA, Morton’s, Simply Mediterranean, The Fat Lamb, Brasserie Provence.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway
Officials identify 40-year-old man hit, killed by car on Dixie Highway
Loveann Harraway, 53, was charged with assault and criminal abuse in connection to the incident.
Louisville woman accused of hitting child with miniature baseball bat
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Louisville Metro Police confirmed the incident and said two students, ages 15 and 16, were hit...
Police: Two students hit by car outside Moore High School
Person killed in Valley Station crash identified as 21-year-old man

Latest News

Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, charged with pointing a gun a patrons in a...
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
Morgan Slema-Martinez, 38, is charged with kidnapping a woman he once dated and threatened to...
Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend
Available roles include lifeguards, food and beverage, park services, ride operation, security...
Kentucky Kingdom now hiring for 2023 season
Louisville’s own Jack Harlow is making his feature film acting debut.
Watch Jack Harlow in debut trailer for ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake