Louisville Restaurant Week returning, helping local nonprofit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Restaurant Week is coming back!

From Feb. 27 to March 5, participating restaurants will have three course menus for $26, $36 or $46. For every meal purchased, $1 will be donated to Hope Buss, a local nonprofit empowering people.

“Louisville is fortunate to have a vibrant and robust independent restaurant scene, which is certainly one of the city’s key tourism draws. Our agency is looking forward to this month’s Louisville Restaurant Week to be able to dually support Bourbon City’s strong culinary brand while simultaneously bringing awareness to this year’s philanthropic partner, The Hope Buss,” Cleo Battle, president and chief executive officer of Louisville Tourism, said in a release. “We encourage guests to dine out during this annual week to support our city’s outstanding restaurants and The Hope Buss’ mission of serving and empowering Louisville’s underrepresented communities.”

Some of the participating restaurants include Mesh, The Melting Pot, LouVino, Sarino, Naïve, NAPA, Morton’s, Simply Mediterranean, The Fat Lamb, Brasserie Provence.

