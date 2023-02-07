Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend

Morgan Slema-Martinez, 38, is charged with kidnapping a woman he once dated and threatened to...
Morgan Slema-Martinez, 38, is charged with kidnapping a woman he once dated and threatened to kill her.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is charged with kidnapping a woman he once dated and threatened to kill her.

In addition to kidnapping, Morgan Slema-Martinez, 38, is also facing misdemeanor charges of assault-domestic violence and terroristic threatening.

An arrest warrant says that on December 8, Slema-Martinez assaulted the victim at her residence before forcing her into his vehicle and restraining her inside. The warrant goes on to say that Slema-Martinez drove the woman to a place near the UPS facility on Fern Valley Road where he threatened to killer her.

The woman was able to escape after Slema-Martinez drove back to Shepherdsville Road.

Slema-Martinez was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. Bond has been set at $5,000.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

