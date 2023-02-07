Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago.

Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.

An arrest warrant for Lancaster states that on Feb. 5, 2022, he was inside MG’s Prime Time Café at 7017 Global Drive and pointed a gun at patrons.

According to the warrant, Lancaster had been arguing with a woman, when he pushed her and grabbed an employee by the throat, threatening to kill him. Both Lancaster and the woman were escorted out of the restaurant.

Once outside, the warrant says Lancaster went to his car and got a handgun with a laser sight on it. He pointed gun at several people outside the restaurant, including two women.

Victims told police Lancaster left and returned several times. when he returned, the witnesses said he would point to gun at people inside the restaurant.

Bond for Lancaster has been set at $7,500 cash.

