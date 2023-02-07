Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun

Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, charged with pointing a gun a patrons in a...
Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, charged with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant.(Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago.

Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.

An arrest warrant for Lancaster states that on Feb. 5, 2022, he was inside MG’s Prime Time Café at 7017 Global Drive and pointed a gun at patrons.

According to the warrant, Lancaster had been arguing with a woman, when he pushed her and grabbed an employee by the throat, threatening to kill him. Both Lancaster and the woman were escorted out of the restaurant.

Once outside, the warrant says Lancaster went to his car and got a handgun with a laser sight on it. He pointed gun at several people outside the restaurant, including two women.

Victims told police Lancaster left and returned several times. when he returned, the witnesses said he would point to gun at people inside the restaurant.

Bond for Lancaster has been set at $7,500 cash.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway
Officials identify 40-year-old man hit, killed by car on Dixie Highway
Loveann Harraway, 53, was charged with assault and criminal abuse in connection to the incident.
Louisville woman accused of hitting child with miniature baseball bat
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Louisville Metro Police confirmed the incident and said two students, ages 15 and 16, were hit...
Police: Two students hit by car outside Moore High School
Person killed in Valley Station crash identified as 21-year-old man

Latest News

FILE: Louisville Restaurant Week 2022
Louisville Restaurant Week returning, helping local nonprofit
Morgan Slema-Martinez, 38, is charged with kidnapping a woman he once dated and threatened to...
Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend
Available roles include lifeguards, food and beverage, park services, ride operation, security...
Kentucky Kingdom now hiring for 2023 season
Louisville’s own Jack Harlow is making his feature film acting debut.
Watch Jack Harlow in debut trailer for ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake