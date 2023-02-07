Contact Troubleshooters
Man tried to stab deputies at NKY hotel, sheriff’s office says

Surveillance video shows a man with a knife in his hand held back by a family member at a Boone...
Surveillance video shows a man with a knife in his hand held back by a family member at a Boone County hotel on New Year's.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney King
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released surveillance video shows a man pull a knife on another man at a Northern Kentucky hotel bar in just minutes into the new year.

It happened at the Marriot Cincinnati Airport hotel in Hebron.

Thomas Lemker is the suspect, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. A grand jury has indicted him on charges of wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, assault and other charges.

A witness says Lemker pulled the knife on a security guard because he was asked to leave the bar.

A family member jumped in and stopped Lemker from stabbing anyone, according to court records.

Sheriff’s deputies went to his room to arrest him. At some point, Lemker allegedly pulled the knife on them as well.

The man believed to be Lemker can be heard in the video taunting the deputies and using profane language.

Snow/Wind TALK! 2/7